Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Free nationwide virtual job fair for veterans starts Tuesday

Veterans, their spouses, and other military personnel are invited
items.[0].image.alt
USAF via MGN online.
Job Fair sign (USAF via MGN online).
Nueces County job fair continues Tuesday
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 12:46:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nationwide virtual job fair starts this week for veterans, their spouses, and other military personnel.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® are co-hosting the free event starting on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central.

The opportunity isn't only for veterans. Veteran's spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve may also participate.

A range of industries will be seeking qualified applicants from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.

"Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity," said Hall. "I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”

Interested applicants can register here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here