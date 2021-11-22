Free nationwide virtual job fair for veterans starts Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A nationwide virtual job fair starts this week for veterans, their spouses, and other military personnel.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® are co-hosting the free event starting on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central.

The opportunity isn't only for veterans. Veteran's spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve may also participate.

A range of industries will be seeking qualified applicants from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.

"Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity," said Hall. "I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”

Interested applicants can register here.

