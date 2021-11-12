FAA: Heavy consequences in store for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration says airline passengers who become violent on flights will face heavy consequences.

Ten different passengers are facing hefty fines for things like spitting, shouting, shoving and throwing punches on flights.

The new fines for those accused of acting up on the planes total more than $225,000.

It's the second biggest announcement of fines since the FAA enacted its no-tolerance policy for unruly passengers in 2021.

Flight crews have reported more than 5,000 incidents involving unruly passengers so far this year.

