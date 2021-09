CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching.

And that means for some consumers, it's time to start booking their holiday trips.

Expedia has released its holiday travel forecast.

They say the most popular destinations this year include beaches in Mexico and the mountains in Utah and Colorado.

Some places seeing the biggest jump in searches include Saint Croix, Virgin Islands; Salt Lake City; Gainesville, Fla.; Allentown, Pa.; and Estes Park, Colo.