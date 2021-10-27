El Chapo pining for a new trial

Drug kingpin El Chapo is hoping for a new trial as he serves his sentence in an American prison.

His lawyers are asking for an appeal saying that jurors were exposed to media reports about El Chapo during the trial.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is a former Mexican drug lord and a former leader with the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican authorities recaptured him following a shoot-out in 2016 and extradited him to the U.S. a year later. In 2019, he was found guilty of a number of criminal charges related to his leadership of the cartel. Guzman then was sentenced to life imprisonment and is incarcerated in ADX Florence in Colorado.

Lawyers are calling for a new trial or a hearing on the alleged jury misconduct.

An assistant U.S. attorney says there is no evidence of misconduct.

The panel will make a decision on the appeal at a later date.