El Chapo pining for a new trial

Drug kingpin El Chapo is hoping for a new trial as he serves his sentence in an American prison.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 27, 2021
His lawyers are asking for an appeal saying that jurors were exposed to media reports about El Chapo during the trial.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is a former Mexican drug lord and a former leader with the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican authorities recaptured him following a shoot-out in 2016 and extradited him to the U.S. a year later. In 2019, he was found guilty of a number of criminal charges related to his leadership of the cartel. Guzman then was sentenced to life imprisonment and is incarcerated in ADX Florence in Colorado.

Lawyers are calling for a new trial or a hearing on the alleged jury misconduct.

An assistant U.S. attorney says there is no evidence of misconduct.

The panel will make a decision on the appeal at a later date.

