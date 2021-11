CHICAGO, Illinois — How about this for a special birthday deal?

McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to it's original price for one day only.

The breakfast sandwich will be priced at 63 cents on Thursday to honor the McMuffin's 50th birthday.

It will be available from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., but there's a catch.

It will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app.