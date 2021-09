CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many states relaxed alcohol serving regulations during the pandemic enabling home delivery and pickup.

Doordash is getting on board with this.

The company is starting an alcohol delivery service.

Beer, wine and spirits will be offered in select states where it is legal, including here in Texas.

Doordash representatives say they will check IDs before checkout and at multiple points through the delivery process to make sure customers are at least 21 years old.