Do you want to smell like cilantro?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you like cilantro enough that you want to smell like it?

Cilantro fans now can wear that unique odor, courtesy of Chipotle.

On Thursday the restaurant chain announced it is now selling cilantro soap online.

Chipotle says the soap is 100 percent real, and is a great gift for both lovers and haters of the herb.

Cilantro is one of Chipotle's most debated ingredients on social media.

A small percent of the population says they can actually taste a soapy flavor when they eat it.

The new line of soap will remain available while supplies last along with other company items here.

It will cost $8 per bar.