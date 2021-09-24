Del Rio update: 4,000 Haitian immigrants still under bridge

DEL RIO, Texas — More than 4,000 immigrants still are packed under the International Bridge in Del Rio.

And now, there are new questions on Friday over where many of the 15,000 migrants who were there have gone.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that 1,400 of them were deported.

And 3,200 are in Border Patrol custody.

But there are still no details on how many immigrants were released into the United States.

"They had an idea that life would be better for them here in America,” said Tiffany Burrow of the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition, a non-profit shelter in Del Rio amid the rising deportations.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest.

Career diplomat Daniel Foote slammed the Biden Administration's "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands" of immigrants in his resignation letter.

