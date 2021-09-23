Cruz, law professor debate Texas voter ID law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A law professor wants Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to know that the state's voter ID law is racist.

And she let him know Wednesday during testimony on Capitol Hill.

Tolson and Cruz engaged in spirited debate during the session.

“So the fact that the voter ID law was put into place to diminish the political power of Latinos with racist intent, and it had been found to have,” said Franita Tolson, a University of Southern California law professor.

Cruz had a quick rebuttal.

“You're asserting that. What's your evidence for that?,” Cruz said.

“The district, the federal district court that first resolved the constitutionality of Texas's voter ID law,” Tolson said.

"Okay, so your view is voter ID laws are racist,” Cruz said. “How about you, Mr. Yang?"

John C. Yang, president of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice sided with the law professor.

“I agree with Professor Tolson,” Yang said. “The voter ID laws can be racist.”

Texas lawmakers passed what's known as "the election integrity bill" earlier this month.

It's one of the most restrictive voting laws in the country.

Opponents of the law say that existing federal laws are enough to ensure the right to vote.

Senate Democrats have proposed new legislation to overhaul federal voting laws.

They are expected to vote on it soon.

