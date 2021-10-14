Watch
Consumers warned to prepare for restart of student loan payments

Those with federal student loan payments are advised to get ready.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those with federal student loan payments are advised to get ready.

Their payments will be restarting in a few months.

Experts at the Nerd Wallet Company say that the end of this temporary postponement of payments is expected to be tougher on women.

During the pandemic, many of them had to drop out of the workforce.

Borrowers who are not ready to make payments by January can enroll in an income-driven repayment plan.

This would set monthly payments to zero if you're unemployed.

