Cigarette sales increasing across America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cigarette sales are up across America.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years.

It was only a 0.4 percent increase, but it's still surprising because that number had decreased every year of this century.

It's not known exactly what boosted cigarette sales. Some experts say increased isolation and uncertainty boosted substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reports that more smokers are switching back to cigarettes because of new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

