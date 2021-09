CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meat eaters, listen to this.

Chipotle soon will be adding smoked brisket to its menu.

The company announced smoked brisket will be available, for a limited time, at certain restaurants across the United States.

This addition is in response to the frequent brisket requests the chain has received from its customers.

Well, Chipotle's culinary team spent the past two years working on its recipe, which is officially launched this week.