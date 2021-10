SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After months without a winning ticket, there was a Powerball winner Monday night.

Unfortunately Coastal Benders, the winner was more than 1,600 miles from here.

The jackpot soared to almost $700 million to become the seventh-largest jackpot in lottery history.

There hadn't been a winner since June.

According to the California lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store near San Luis Obispo.