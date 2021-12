The nation’s largest candy cane makers, who usually are twisting and packing up their classic Christmas treat this time of year, are having trouble keeping up with orders this year.

An ongoing labor shortage is affecting candy cane production. And this is coming while sales of seasonal sweets are up 20 percent.

The largest candy cane makers say they don't have enough workers to completely fill orders from chains like Walmart, but say there should be enough to get through the holidays.