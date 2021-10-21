Watch
Borders set to open to fully vaccinated visitors on Nov. 8

The United States soon will have more in-person visits by foreign travelers when northern and southern borders will open, but only to fully COVID-19 vaccinated visitors.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 21, 2021
EL PASO, Texas — The entire country soon will have more in-person visits by foreign travelers.

The United States is set to reopen northern and southern borders - only to fully COVID-19 vaccinated visitors.

Border towns say the economy, health and border relations have taken a hit during the closure.

Many are now preparing for an influx of travelers.

El Paso has been one city that's been hit hard by the pandemic.

"From the state of Texas they estimate the impact on the economy in the U.S. is about $2.5 billion from crossings from Juarez to El Paso in the region,” said David Correnado of International Bridge Development.

The borders will reopen to all vaccinated travelers starting Nov. 8.

The Mexico Consulate in El Paso says in order to keep the borders open, it's crucial both cities work together to keep vaccination rates high.

