Biden administration will discuss supply issues

Inventories low with holidays approaching
President Joe Biden will meet with senior staff today to discuss supply issues across the nation as holiday shopping season nears.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 13:45:29-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will meet with senior staff today to discuss supply issues across the nation as holiday shopping season nears.

The administration warned that inventories may be low around the holidays because of shipping delays, chip shortages and other issues.

Economics at Moody's Analytics say a shortage of truck drivers poses the greatest risk to the supply chain currently.

They also say there's no global strategy to fix the supply chain, especially with each country having a different plan for how they operate in the pandemic.

