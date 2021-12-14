Biden administration pushes national charging network for electric cars

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House has released new plans to get half of all cars in the United States to be electric by 2030.

This centers around the plan to add more public charging areas across the nation.

President Biden's new infrastructure law includes more than $7 billion for states and grants to help support a national charging network.

Auto industry leaders say more public charging space is needed, more so for public confidence in electric.

"The more charging stations there are, the more people will be willing to try an electric car," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader. "And I would say by this time next year there will be at least 10 all new electric cars for sale. Those cars wont sell if people don't have a way to charge them up quickly and easily in a public area."

Experts say creating more public chargers will also help ease range anxiety.

That's the concern by electric car owners who say they don't want to run out of juice while out on the road.

But Autotrader also found that people over-estimate how much they drive and typically don't need public charging.