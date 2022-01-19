Biden administration announces new strategy to limit wildfire destruction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Our nation continues to battle wildfires, leading the Biden administration to announce a new strategy to prevent more devastation.

It's a 10-year initiative that suggests treating 50 million acres of land with prescribed fires or mechanical thinning through a method that spaces trees in rows or strips.

The plan also calls for increasing the firefighting workforce and changing the approach for land management.

The reported cost of the plan is around $50 billion.

Last year, more than 7 million acres of land were burned by wildfires.