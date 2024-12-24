American Airlines requests to ground all flights, FAA says

CORPUS CHRISTI — American Airlines has requested to ground all flights Tuesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, citing a "technical issue." This comes amidst the height of the travel season on Christmas Eve.

According to a post on X, American Airlines wrote "We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights." They added "Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

