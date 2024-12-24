Watch Now
American Airlines requests to ground all flights, FAA says

CORPUS CHRISTI — American Airlines has requested to ground all flights Tuesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, citing a "technical issue." This comes amidst the height of the travel season on Christmas Eve.

According to a post on X, American Airlines wrote "We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights." They added "Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

This is a developing story, and we'll keep you updated on-air and online.

