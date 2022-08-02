Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahri killed by drone strike

According to the Biden Administration, a U.S. drone strike has killed a man behind the planning of 9-11 and who targeted Americans for decades.

The White House said the most wanted terrorist in the world, Ayman Al Zawahiri is now dead, more than two decades after he planned the 9-11 attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

The mission to kill Al Zawahiri lasted several weeks.

The White House said no American personnel were on the ground during the strike.

The chair of 9-11 Families United is thanking those involved with the operation.

President Joe Biden said the U.S. identified an optimal time to target Zawahiri about a week ago. He said the strike took place in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday.

"None of his family members were hurt, and there were no civilian casualties," Biden said.

"It shows what our commitment is in terms of telling the American people and the world that we will not allow terrorism to go unchecked," said former Defense Secretary William Cohen.

U.S. officials said the Taliban was aware of Zawahiri's presence and tried to conceal it. The administration did not alert the Taliban to the strike before it took place.

The Taliban issued a statement condemning the airstrike but it did not mention Al-Zawahri.