A closure look at the National Defense Authorization Act

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St. George looks at the National Defense Authorization Act that the Senate is likely to consider later this week.
Joe St. George analysis on the National Defense Authorization Act
Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate is "likely" to consider the National Defense Authorization Act later this week.

Our Scripps Washington D.C. national correspondent Joe St. George joins us from the nation's capitol for an in-depth look at what it all means and who will be impacted.

St. George tells us what's included in the National Defense Authorization Act and also discusses whether Congress will be able to send the measure to President Joe Biden's desk by the end of the year.

And he also looks at the potential of a 2.7 percent pay raise for troops with the measure and what other benefits are included.

