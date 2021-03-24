National average price expected to rise above $3 by Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pain at the pump for Americans continues.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.89, and around $2.59 in Corpus Christi as of Wednesday morning.

Economic analysts are warning that the national average is expected to rise above $3 by Memorial Day.

Prices have continued to increase every day for the past 47 days.

Experts are saying that the increase in price is due in part to increased travel around the country as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

This, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has led to an expensive combination.