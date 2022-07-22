NAACP hosting community gas card giveaway Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The NAACP is hosting a community gas card giveaway Saturday, July 23, for people in Corpus Christi. The organization said the giveaway is part of a partnership with Valero Refineries of Corpus Christi. The first 200 cars who arrive to the event will receive a free $50 gas card. The giveaway begins at 10:00 a.m. at 401 N. Tancahua St. on Saturday. It is free to attend and open to the public.