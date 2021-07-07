More than half say they believe in extra-terrestrials

According to a new pew research poll, more than half of people said they believe in aliens.

51% of the more than 10,000 people surveyed said they believe the recent military reports of UFOs are evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Another interesting finding from the poll was 87% of people said they don't think UFOs pose a threat to the U.S.

Investigators previously reported finding no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens — but can’t deny a link either.