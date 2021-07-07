Watch
More than half say they believe in extra-terrestrials

51% of people surveyed believe in aliens
AP
The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 08:02:38-04

According to a new pew research poll, more than half of people said they believe in aliens.
51% of the more than 10,000 people surveyed said they believe the recent military reports of UFOs are evidence of extraterrestrial life.
Another interesting finding from the poll was 87% of people said they don't think UFOs pose a threat to the U.S.
Investigators previously reported finding no evidence the sightings are linked to aliens — but can’t deny a link either.

