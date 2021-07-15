McCormick hiring Director of Taco Relations

Taco fanatics, the perfect opportunity is finally here.

The spice company McCormick has created what some may call a dream job, the first ever director of taco relations it pays $100,000. The description says the director will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.

The person hired will check social media, develop recipes, travel and innovate in the McCormick lab. It's a part time limited engagement position, lasting up to four months.

If you think you're a fit, submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes, showing why you would be perfect for this job. The deadline is July 20, 2021. Instructions on how to apply can be found by clicking here.

