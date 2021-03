Matthew McConaughey says he's seriously weighing a gubernatorial run in his home state of Texas.

When asked about it Wed. March 10, the actor told podcast host Rania Mankarious, "its a true consideration."

This isn't the first time the 51-year-old has publicly flirted with running for Texas' highest office. He made similar comments on a conservative radio show back in November.

Texas governor Greg Abbott is up for re-election next year.