Zavala Elementary students receive egg-cellent surprise on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zavala Elementary students received an egg-cellent surprise on Wednesday thanks to the Westside Business Association in partnership with CITGO.

Fifty students got to receive Easter baskets along with goodie bags with clothes and gift cards. The kids even got to meet the Easter bunny.

"I don't think there's a better feeling than that, than to bring a smile to a child's face and to brighten their day," said WBA board member Rebecca Esparza.

Jim Cristman, the vice president and general manager at the CITGO Corpus Christi refinery, said its an honor and privilege to work in the community," and that they are blessed.