YWCA is looking for volunteer lifeguards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA is in need of people to volunteer as lifeguards now that their swimming pools have reopened.

Paul Tisdale is a 77-year-old volunteer lifeguard who has helped at the YWCA for more than 5 years.

Paul not only watches over the safety of the swimmers during their classes but also helps by making sure the equipment is in place and disinfected. He also checks the water for proper chlorine. He even sweeps and mops the area.

Paul volunteers Monday through Friday during the morning and afternoon shifts and says the most rewarding thing is being able to contribute with his swimming knowledge.

He used to compete when he was younger and is happy to help people with what he is most passionate about, swimming.

If you would like to be a volunteer lifeguard at the YWCA, click here.

