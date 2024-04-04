You're cordially invited to a 'Kitten Shower' on Saturday, April 6, at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The staff at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is getting ready for kitten season! They have planned a Kitten Shower for Saturday, April 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Help the staff prepare for kitten season by donating a gift for litters on the way in.

"Stop by and meet adorable kittens, stay for fun shower games, coffee trucks, and a bottle-feeding demonstration by Coastal Bend Cat Rescue," stated CCACS staff.

You can even submit creative name ideas for kittens and help the staff name the new fur babies.

For more information about the Kitten Shower, visit the Facebook event page here.

If you can't make the event but would still like to help out, you may shop the Kitten Shower registry list.