Young woman killed in fatal hit and run crash identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The identity of a young woman killed in a fatal hit and run crash along I-37 has been released.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Alyssa Gonzales, of Corpus Christi, was killed April 25, 2021.

According to police, Gonzales was traveling along the northbound lanes on I-37 with another passenger when an item flew out of the vehicle near Suntide Road.

Investigators said Gonzales got out of her vehicle to retrieve the item and crossed the northbound lanes of I-37. But as she crossed the road, she was struck and killed by a black car traveling in the southbound lane of I-37. Police said the driver of the black car did not stop at the scene and render aid.

Detectives later discovered the suspected hit and run vehicle was black Kia vehicle and it suffered heavy front-end damage.

Police are asking for anyone who was near the scene at the time of the crash or with any information about this fatal hit and run investigation, to call Crimestoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or to call the CCPD non-emergency line at 361-888-2600.

According to CCPD records, this is the eighth fatality involving a vehicle so far this year.