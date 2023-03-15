You may be able to qualify for $30 or more off on the price you pay for high speed internet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 40 percent of families in the U.S. qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

This Program offers a discount on high speed internet to qualifying low income households.

Qualifying households can also receive a one time discount of up to $100 dollars for a computer, desktop or a tablet.

"It helps me with my situation, because we like to all use the wifi." Said Mayra de Gozalez Lopez, a mother of five.

This program this program has improved the quality of her life.

"I can state how important it is, because people with children need wifi connection to do their homework, everything now is around technical stuff like laptops." Said Juanita Lopez, a healthcare worker for South Texas Colonia.

To qualify for this program you must be able to qualify in certain government benefit program, or show proof of low income.

To apply you can visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp

