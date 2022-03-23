Yosemite National Park now has online reservation system

If your summer vacation plans include a trip to Yosemite National Park, you're going to have to make sure they know you’re going first.

The park's new reservation system went live on Wednesday for travelers to make reservations during peak season from May 20 through September 30.

Officials said all visitors will have to reserve their spot in order to get into the park.

There's a $2 non-refundable reservation fee, and it doesn't cover the $35 per car entrance charge.

To plan your reservation, visit the site here.