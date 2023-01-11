Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

YMCA to remain open after fears of closing due to financial struggles

YMCA receives donations to help keep facility open in Coastal Bend.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 19:14:25-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like the YMCA of the Coastal Bend is here to stay, thanks to generous donors who stepped up to help it keep its doors open.

Last month, KRIS 6 News reported it was at-risk of shutting down due to financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, a fire that damaged the facility and having less members.

Since word got out about its time of need, things have been looking up for the YMCA.

"We received considerable help from our members, community support, H-E-B was very helpful to us and we also applied for several places to get assistance," Richard Schmidt, YMCA Chairman of the Board, said.

Schmidt said the emergency portion of its problem is over.

But in order to make sure the YMCA and it's programs for kids and seniors are around for the long run, officials hope to gain more members and continue fundraising efforts.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section