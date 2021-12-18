YMCA helps Evans, Oak Park students get a head-start on Christmas

Santa Claus came to town early Friday, and he brought gifts for kids from two Corpus Christi elementary schools.

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend hosted 1 50 kids from George Evans and Oak Park elementaries for the YMCA Shoes for Kids event.

Each child got a new pair of shoes during the annual event, but also a sweatshirt, socks, and a Christmas gift they've been wishing for.

They also got to spend some time with Santa, putting them in the holiday spirit.

“I like Christmas because you get presents and you get people presents and, and you can make cookies and watch Christmas movies,” said Evans Elementary fourth-grader Oscar Hernandez.

There were also lots of games and activities for the kids, who might have otherwise gone without this Christmas.