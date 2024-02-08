YMCA Corpus Christi to host Valentine's Parents Night Out

CORPUS CHRISTI — Mom and Dads looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, have the chance to be child free on Friday, Friday February 9.

YMCA Corpus Christi will host a Valentine’s Day Parents Night Out from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Children can enjoy movie, games, Valentines themed arts and crafts, pizza and snacks plus private swim time with certified lifeguards.

Members of the Y pay $20 plus $5 for additional children and non-members pay $25 plus $5 for additional children.

Kids should bring a towel and swimsuit if they plan on swimming.

The YMCA is located at 417 S. Upper Broadway Street.

To register click here.

For more information about the nonprofit or how to become a member, visit their website.

