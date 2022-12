CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's some good news about a repair project that shut down a major intersection on the city's west side.

City officials tell KRIS 6 News the intersection of Old Brownsville Road and Horne Rd. should reopen by the end of the week.

That intersection was shut down nearly two weeks ago, so the city could repair a wastewater line.

Work began on October 14th when the city called for an emergency road closure and work has progressed from there.