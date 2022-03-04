Woodsboro VFD asks for donations for their own firefighter who lost home in fire

WOODSBORO, Texas — The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department is asking for donations after the house of one of their firefighters burned down on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that they were paged to Burton Street around 1:30 p.m.

"When you hear your address come across the dispatch you’re in disbelief as one of our own was on that end today," they said in their post.

The department said their volunteer firefighter, Shane Harmon, and his wife and son lost everything except the clothes they had on. While they have been sent to the Red Cross for assistance, they are asking for clothing or monetary donations for the family.

If you would like to help, there are several ways below.

Clothing donations: contact Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook

Cashapp: $TXShaneHarmon

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ShaneHarmon335...

