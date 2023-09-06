Woodsboro ISD loses internet after possible blown server

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Woodsboro Independent School District said a possible blown server has left them without internet.

Interim Superintendent James Standsberry said that it started a few weeks ago.

“Maybe two weeks ago, we had a failure of the internet and our phone system,” Standsberry said.

The school has not been able to use their technology because of a possible blown server.

“It was after a small thunderstorm came over and we don’t know for sure it of it was caused by that or just fatigue of the system,” he said.

According to Standsberry, a new server cost anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000. He said while they wait, the district now has to rely on hotspots to continue teaching.

“We have some hotspots around the district that we are using, that teachers are using, and one work room that share computers off of that,” Standsberry said. “We have several hotspots in our office and in our central office as well.”

Standsberry said despite the challenges Woodsboro ISD is facing, students are still getting a quality education.

“We seem to be getting by right now. We are teaching like we did in the 70’s and 80’s, but the students are learning, the teachers are fully engaged with the students and were satisfied that things are going smoothly right now,” he said.

Standsberry said they have ordered a new server and it should arrive on a few weeks.

