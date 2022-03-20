Woodsboro FD raises thousands for firefighter who lost home

WOODSBORO, Texas — A few weeks ago we told you about Woodsboro firefighter Shane Harmon. He got the call to fight a fire at his own home. With everything gone he’s needed some help. The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department took it upon themselves to put on a BBQ benefit.

Car after car drove came by the fire department, causing them to sell out of food in about an hour and a half.

“I wanted to send out a big thank to everyone who has donated or called, well wishes," said Harmon. "And everyone who’s offering help and whatever. Thank y'all.”

Cpt. Jason Andrade said Tuttle Meat Market got up early on their day off to help prepare hundreds of chicken and sausage plates. On top of that, the fire department sold baked goods and raffled off gift baskets, all to help out the Harmon family. Their house was considered a total loss and Harmon said all they had were the clothes on their backs.

“Put it on our Facebook page, shared it," said Andrade. "Think we had 100 shares on throwing it together and right away we had a bunch of responses from people messaging us, letting us know they were ready to help us.”

Harmon said he’s grateful for the family he has at the fire department and couldn’t believe the community support they garnered.

“You know, everything can be replaced over time," he said. "Our community has been great. Fire department guys and gals have been great. Refugio County completely. We’ve been blessed.”

Refugio firefighters also helped out at the benefit, like they helped put the fire out at Harmon’s home.

“The community’s been great," Harmon said. "It helps being in a small community where everybody knows everybody and everybody has your back. It’s not a handout it’s a hand-up.”

The Harmon's are still accepting donations as they put their lives back together. If you're interested in helping, information on how to do so can be found on the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page.

