Wooden Boat Festival underway

A weekend-long boat festival has now sailed in Port Aransas. The Wooden Boat Festival kicked off on Friday.

It is organized by Farley Boat Works, which showcases traditional wooden boats.

As part of the event, four teams are competing to build a wooden boat which they will then launch on Sunday.

"We've got a bounce house for the kids, we have food vendors, they can check out the boats that have already been built, they can check out the wooden boats that are currently being built, live music, and then we have the coastal market", said Ashley Harris, Chief Operating Officer of Farley Boat Works.

The festival is being held at the Robert Point Park.

It runs through Sunday.

Admission is $5.

