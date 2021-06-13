Women's Veteran's Day celebrated at Sherrill Park on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special ceremony at the Sherrill Park Veteran's Memorial on Saturday honored female veterans.

Women's Veteran's Day is June 12, and was set aside to bring awareness to women who have served in the armed services.

"It's the day that America recognized women in the armed services," says Navy Corpsman Kristy Johnson. "There were many women that came before us, that weren't acknowledged for their service, or treated as a member of the armed services."

Women's Veteran's Day is not meant to segregate men from women. Instead, its aim is to raising awareness of female veterans who have served, and are still listed as missing in action.