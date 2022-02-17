Woman's HIV cured, local expert says prevention is key

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nowadays, HIV can be lived with. Earlier this week, a woman made national news after she was cured from the virus.

According to Bill Hoelescher, the chief executive officer for the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, the women went through a risky process. He also said that although there is still no cure, there is help.

"There are treatments, medications to prevent that called PREP, people who are HIV positive, the medications have progressed so far, that people can live full and health lives as long as they stay medical adherent," he said.

He also said that it is good to focus on the future, but it is also important to focus on what can be down now to prevent the spread.

"The focus should be on the future, yes we want a cure, but at the same time there are many things to prevent HIV."

One of those things include PREP, a daily medication to help prevent infection. For more information on PREP and other medication, you log onto this website: cbwellness.org

