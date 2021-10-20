Woman takes child away from biological father

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An eight-year-old girl was rescued after she was taken away from her father in Houston.

DPS Troopers say they investigated a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon along FM 665, near Driscoll, in Nueces County.

Investigators say the female driver of a KIA Sedona was involved in a minor crash and upon further investigation, Troopers discovered the woman had destroyed her cell phone and was not utilizing GPS.

While speaking to the female driver, her eight-year-old daughter advised the Trooper she was taken away from her father, who lives in Houston.

Troopers discovered that the father had full custody of the daughter and that the mother was attempting to take the daughter and relocate to Mexico.

The eight-year-old child was released to Child Protective Services in Alice.

The mother has not been charged at this time.

The Houston Police Department is further investigating.