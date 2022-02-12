Woman shot in car at gas station on Rickey and McArdle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a shooting at a gas station at the corner of Rickey Dr. and McArdle Rd. on Friday night.

According to Lt. Braden Tackett, officers received a call around 9:30 p.m., where a man allegedly shot a woman and then ran from the gas station.

Tackett said they are reviewing video, but it appears the woman was shot while sitting inside the car. Police also believe the two involved are related.

The severity of the woman's injuries are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.