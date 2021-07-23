Woman rescued from water near Cole Park

Patty Spence was standing on her balcony at the Marina Del Sol Condominium complex on Ocean Drive when she saw something that made her wonder if she should call 911.

She did, and her decision saved a life.

Spence just happened to be on her balcony after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when she spotted a woman struggling in the rocks of Corpus Christi Bay.

"She tried to swim away, but the waves kept crashing her back," she said.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers and fire units quickly arrived on scene, and were able to pull the woman out of the water.

She was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline for observation.

