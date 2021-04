FREER, Texas — Freer police are investigating an incident where a woman was killed Friday morning when she was run over by a vehicle.

The Alice Echo-News Journal reports that the accident occurred near Tipton Avenue and Johnson Street at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.

Details of the incident still are under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin.

We'll have more information as we learn about it.