Woman crashes into local restaurant off SPID, no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman crashed her car into a local restaurant after mistaking her gas pedal for her brake Friday morning.

Corpus Christi police responded to a crash on the 4700 block of South Padre Island Drive just before 10 a.m. and found a woman who had driven her vehicle into Pho Tastic Deli.

Officers said the restaurant does not open until 10 a.m., so no one was inside the establishment at the time of the crash, and luckily no one was hurt.

According to officials, there was no structural damage to the building, but there was damage to the inside of the restaurant as the woman drove her vehicle roughly 30 feet into the local business.

Police said because the incident happened on private property, the woman was not issued a citation; however, her vehicle was towed.

The woman was not injured, and police also said the woman was able to make her nail appointment at Solar Nails.