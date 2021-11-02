Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested on charges of smuggling 5 undocumented immigrants

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested on charges of human smuggling after she was arrested by law enforcement for allegedly attempting to smuggle five undocumented immigrants from Guatemala and Honduras.
Human smuggling arrest near Driscoll
Human smuggling arrest near Driscoll
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:13:38-04

DRISCOLL, Texas — A 20-year-old woman was arrested by law enforcement officials earlier Tuesday morning and charged with smuggling five undocumented immigrants into the country from Honduras and Guatemala.

A Facebook post from the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable's office indicated that a Precinct 5 deputy stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic violation at Highway 77 and Daisy Drive, just outside Driscoll.

An investigation turned up the undocumented immigrants in the vehicle. They were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman was then transported to the Nueces County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Board of canvassers deadlocked on certifying election results in Detroit

Election Results