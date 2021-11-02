Woman arrested on charges of smuggling 5 undocumented immigrants

DRISCOLL, Texas — A 20-year-old woman was arrested by law enforcement officials earlier Tuesday morning and charged with smuggling five undocumented immigrants into the country from Honduras and Guatemala.

A Facebook post from the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable's office indicated that a Precinct 5 deputy stopped a motor vehicle for a traffic violation at Highway 77 and Daisy Drive, just outside Driscoll.

An investigation turned up the undocumented immigrants in the vehicle. They were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman was then transported to the Nueces County Jail.