Winter Weather Alert: Air Travel affected across Texas, including CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter weather events significantly impacted air travel across the country, including two flights into and out of Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA)

Hundreds of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Airport and Dallas Love Field have also been impacted.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain in North Texas will put a damper on travel plans, literally.

"American Airlines flight 5797 and American Airlines flight 4963 from DFW to CCIA are both canceled. American Airlines flight 4932 from CCIA to DFW is canceled," said officials.

Travelers impacted by these cancellations should contact American Airlines. Travelers can rebook on the American Airlines app or call Customer Service at 1-800-433-7300.

"More flight impacts may develop as the day progresses," said officials.

Airport officials encourage all travelers to download their airline’s app, which will have the most updated information on flight status and options for rebooking travel.

The airport website flyccia.com [corpuschristiairport.com] also has current information on flight arrivals and departures.