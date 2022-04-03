Wings Over South Texas is back in Kingsville with a little something for everyone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wings Over South Texas returns to Naval Air Station Kingsville this weekend.

Thousands came out for what feels like a festival, but ends up teaching you a bit of American history.

Wings Over South Texas has it all: Food, small business vendors, a Tom Cruise impersonator, not to mention all the aircraft on display.

But the big draw of the event?

"The Blue Angels are the big show I'm trying to come in for," said Jonathan Lerma.

"Oh, the Blue Angels and for first and the parachute team," said Jose Sanchez.

The airshow provided all sorts of entertainment with the Blue Angels, F35 fighter jets and national champion aerobatic pilots.

Folks even got looks at some planes of the past, while getting a history lesson in how these planes were used in World War 2.

"Yeah, the Blue Angels," Clark Jacob said. "Every now and then they’ll hit the speed of sound and it’s beautiful."

"This annual show is one of the biggest events in the coastal bend and draws in people from all over. Like a group of students from pace high school.

"Airplanes and then they have all the things you can go around to," Cesar Ayala said, a student from Pace High School. "The DPS, the law enforcement. We were over there with the law enforcement, SWAT. They showed us a grenade launcher, the weapons they use."

And a Florida man finding a way to spend time with his family.

“I got a daughter that lives in Corpus (Christi) and we’re down here checking out the air show having a good time it’s a beautiful day..." Staz Macias said after traveling from central Florida.

“Oh man the maneuvers, just the power, the sound. All that, it’s awesome.”

Don’t worry about having missing out because Wings Over South Texas will take flight again on Sunday. The event is free admission to the public.

